One person has died after a serious two-car crash in Northland earlier this evening. Photo / File

Emergency services responded to the crash, where a second person was moderately injured, in Ruakākā, about 30km south of Whangārei.

The crash on One Tree Point Rd happened about 5.40pm and the road is closed.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene,” police said.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.