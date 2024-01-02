A person died in hospital following a crash in Waimā.

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Far North last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Waimā Valley and Pūhā Rds about 6.20pm.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment, but police said they died a short time later.

The crash brings the holiday road toll in Aotearoa to 19, and the fifth one for Northland.

The official Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period started at 4pm on December 22. It finished this morning at 6am.

On December 23, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash about 8pm in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland. Then on Christmas Eve, a female died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei.











