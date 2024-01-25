Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown lashes out over pedestrian crossing costs, inflation falls in line with expectations and when Kiwis can expect clarity on Cathedral Cove’s re-opening in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Maori TV / NZHerald

One person has been critically injured in a workplace incident near New Plymouth today.

A WorkSafe NZ spokesperson said they had been notified and are making initial inquiries, but there is no investigation into the incident at this stage.

Hato Hone St John said they responded to the incident on Katere Rd, New Plymouth, at 2.37pm and dispatched one helicopter, one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition,” they said.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident at a property on the street and one person is reported to be injured.