One person critically injured in Waipawa crash, SH2 blocked

Police diversions in place following a serious crash near Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

One person is in a critical condition after two crashes around Hawke's Bay in just over two hours.

A serious two-vehicle collision on State Highway 2 near Waipawa and a three-car crash on Omahu Road in Hastings injured seven people on Tuesday afternoon.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene of the Waipawa crash.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the head-on collision between two cars about 2.30pm caused injuries to both drivers.

One patient in critical condition was being brought to Hawke's Bay Hospital via helicopter, while another patient in serious condition was transported to the hospital b ambulance.

Diversions were in place at Argyll Road in Otane and Great North Road in Waipawa, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency services also responded to a three car crash on Omahu Rd.

A police spokeswoman said both police and ambulance were notified of the crash at 12.20pm.

Five people had minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred near the hospital between Karaitiana St and McLeod St.

Police then responded to a second two-vehicle crash at 12.43pm on McLeod Rd, near where the Omahu Rd crash had taken place. There were no injuries.