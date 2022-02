A police spokeswoman said the person was located unresponsive in the water. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said the person was located unresponsive in the water. Photo / NZME

A person is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the water at the Parnell Baths this afternoon.

"CPR was performed and the person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition," the police spokeswoman said.

St John said the person was treated by ambulance staff about 5pm and taken to hospital.

The Parnell Baths is an outdoor public swimming complex in Central Auckland.