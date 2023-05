Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

One person is believed to have sustained critical injuries following a motorcycle crash on Western Hills Drive this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash about 1.30 pm.

Western Hills Rd southbound is blocked at Selwyn Ave. Diversions will be put in place.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.