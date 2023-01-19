Emergency services are responding to a “serious” unfolding incident in Auckland’s Remuera, which the Herald understands was a stabbing this afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a “serious” incident in Auckland’s Remuera, which the Herald understands was a stabbing this afternoon.

One person has been critically injured, police said, and was taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said a cordon has been set up. Police are asking the public to avoid the area after the “serious incident”.

A witness working nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said about four or five police cars were at the scene.

He said the incident happened on the corner of Orakei Rd and the entrance to Orakei Basin West Reserve, nearby the local shopping village and train station.

He told the Herald he understood someone was stabbed.

Police inquiries are “in the very early stages”, the spokesperson said.

Police would provide an update when they were “in a position to do so”.

Another witness said St John Ambulance was at the scene with a rapid response vehicle.

St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.