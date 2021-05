A person is in a critical condition after a three-car crash on the Northern motorway just north of Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A person is in a critical condition after a three-car crash on the Northern motorway just north of Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A person is in a critical condition after a three-car crash on the Northern Motorway just north of Christchurch.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on State Highway 1 just south of the Waimakariri River around midday today.

SH1 BELFAST, CANTERBURY - CRASH - 12:15PM

Due to a serious crash the Western Belfast Bypass is BLOCKED just after the Main Nth Rd northbound on-ramp while emergency services respond to the accident. Please expect MAJOR DELAYS and use an alternate route if possible. ^IF pic.twitter.com/PXQnPflFsH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) May 11, 2021

Early indications are that one person is in a critical condition, police say.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

