One person burnt in blaze in South Auckland home

Fire teams have put out a fire in South Auckland. Photo / NZME

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Fire crews have put out a blaze at an Auckland home that left one person seriously hurt from burns.

The badly hurt person was taken to Middlemore Hospital along with two others in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

Fire teams were earlier called to the fire on Gordon Rd in Papatoetoe at 7.15am.

The crews found the property "well involved in fire" when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

That included three crews in attendance, two from Papatoetoe and one from Mangere.

"The fire is now extinguished and one crew is in attendance monitoring," the spokesman said.

He said one person had received burns injuries, however, he didn't have information about serious they were.