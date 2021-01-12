One person arrested after burglary of Cambridge jewellery store causes $100K in damage

One person has been arrested following the burglary of a Cambridge store late last year. Photo / File

An arrest has been made following the burglary of a Cambridge jeweller that caused $100,000 in damage.

A youth was arrested in Palmerston North yesterday and is facing multiple charges, including burglary, police said in a statement, following the December 30 incident.

"Four offenders used two stolen cars in the aggravated burglary at the jeweller on Victoria St in Cambridge, causing $100,000 in damage," the police spokesperson said.

Police said they are following strong lines of inquiry to locate other offenders in relation to the incident.

Offenders used weapons to smash into the display cabinets, police said, taking a significant amount of jewellery including Swarovski, Karen Walker and Nomination items along with high-end G-shock and Nixon watches.

"The store was equipped with CCTV cameras and fog cannons were activated.

"The offenders then fled in a stolen car, which was located abandoned in Hamilton."

The male will appear in the Youth Court at a later date.

Cambridge police's sergeant Ben Joll said the crime has had a huge impact on the owners of the store who were planning to take a short break over the New Year but have been left to make significant repairs, causing disruption to their business during a busy trading period.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen jewellery of this description offered for sale, should contact police via 105 quoting reference 201230/0347.