One of Auckland’s most popular beaches declared safe after sewage overflow

Here are all the category winners, as well as the supreme winner, for NZ Herald's Best Beach Competition 2024. Video / Carson Bluck

One of Auckland’s most popular swimming beaches has now been declared safe after it was made off limits earlier today following wastewater overflow being detected.

The black flag - meaning there’s a very high illness risk from swimming - was figuratively raised last night at both the Takapuna and Takapuna North Beaches due to the issue.

“You won’t see black flags at the beach - instead the black flag is listed on the Safeswim website. Please check the site before swimming at any Auckland beach or bay,” Watercare told members of the Takapuna, Milford & Nearby NZ Facebook group last night.

The overflow was contained to a stormwater overflow and removed before reaching the beach, Watercare said.

Auckland Council spokesperson Holly Reid told the Herald the area round the beach has now deemed safe for swimming.