Controlled intersections have been affected by an outage in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

An unplanned mobile and wireless broadband outage has caused “slower phasing” between traffic light changes in Whangārei today.

One New Zealand (formerly Vodafone) has confirmed with the Advocate an unplanned outage has knocked most of the communications with traffic signal-controlled intersections around Whangārei.

Northland Transport Alliance strategy and planning manager Jeff Devine said the outage affects only the connections to each set of lights and to the master SCATs system.

“Each set of lights will continue to operate independently and the public should not notice any difference, just be a bit slower with the phasing.”

Whangārei district councillor Scott McKenzie alerted residents on his Facebook page about the issue, including a statement from Northland Transport Alliance.

“At this point in time I do not have an ETA for restoration. Customers should take extra care and expect congestion and delay at traffic signals, and possibly in other locations until this is resolved,” the statement reads.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

