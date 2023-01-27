One Love music festival cancelled

One Love has been canceled. Photo / Mead Norton

The One Love music festival has been cancelled due to wild weather.

A post on the festival organisers’ Facebook page stated the rough weather last night and this morning had caused chaos, and there is no sign of it easing up over the weekend.

“From site flooding, to high winds, to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love 2023.

‘‘This, along with the state of emergency that was declared for Auckland last night has to be taken into account when considering your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew. A total of 40 per cent of our ticketholders are from Auckland.’'

It said all ticketholders would receive a full refund within 30 working days

Campers can stay on its camping sites until Monday and would receive a full refund.

Pre-topped-up wristband credits would be refunded within seven working days.

All ticket refunds would take up to 30 working days.

‘‘We appreciate your love and support and we’re genuinely sorry to have let you all down.

‘‘Big Love from the One Love team.’'

One Love was to feature local and international fan favourites, including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, L.A.B, J Boog, Fiji, Sons of Zion, Kolohe Kai, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, and Sean Kingston.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the upper North Island, including for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula.

Tauranga was forecast to be hit by more heavy falls possible today with a top temperature of 23C.







