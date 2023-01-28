One Love fans making their own vibes in wake of cancellation

Fans will still celebrate despite One Love cancellation. Photo / One Love Facebook

Reggae buffs are planning to pump up the music and celebrate in their own ways following the cancellation of One Love in Tauranga.

The festival is a firm favourite with music lovers - and Danielle Byrnes of Napier said it was not going to spoil her buzz even though she’d forked out for an Airbnb for two nights.

It's still party time for Danielle Byrnes despite One Love being cancelled. Photo / Supplied

‘’My friend was supposed to be joining me but she is in Auckland and couldn’t make it down due to the flooding. I’m a little bit merry right now because I’m a few deep now into my day drinking.

‘’I’m putting a new meaning into One Love and I’m having a one-person festival at the moment.’'

She had picked some songs to listen to play in tribute to the artists and was going to the One Love after-party.

‘’I was really, really looking forward to One Love and it would have been my fourth time. I just really love the atmosphere but what can you do about Mother Nature?’'

Ashley Monkley of Tauranga echoed those sentiments and said she was also hyped up for the festival.

‘’For me, it’s the positive atmosphere and everyone is so friendly. There is never any trouble and it’s like all of New Zealand kind of coming together in one place.

‘’We are all there for the same reason which is the music.’'

Monkley said she thought the festival would be cancelled and it was all about safety first.

‘’I’ve seen that stage going up all week and was hoping that it would still go on but I can understand why it didn’t. I’ve seen comments on Facebook and there’s not one person that’s angry or disappointed.’'

One Love promoter Glenn Meikle said One Love was a staple of New Zealand’s summer festival scene.

“Our team has considered every option before making the decision to cancel One Love 2023 and there really is no other option. Going ahead in the current conditions would simply be irresponsible.

“We are genuinely sorry to let everyone down.”

One Love was to feature local and international fan favourites, including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, L.A.B, J Boog, Fiji, Sons of Zion, Kolohe Kai, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire and Sean Kingston.



