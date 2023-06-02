One killed in Lewis Pass two-vehicle crash

One person has been confirmed dead after a two-vehicle crash at Lewis Pass yesterday afternoon.

One person has been confirmed dead after a two-vehicle crash at Lewis Pass yesterday afternoon.

By RNZ

A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision at Lewis Pass on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on State Highway 7 and was reported to police at 4.45pm.

Initial reports suggested at least one of the vehicles’ occupants was critically injured.

Police on Saturday morning confirmed one person died in the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

So far this year 145 people have lost their lives in road accidents, slightly down on 2022 but ahead of where 2021 was tracking at the same point.

- RNZ