Police are scene of two-vehicle crash in Horowhenua. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 in the Horowhenua region.

FINAL UPDATE 7:45AM

The road is now CLEAR, however please expect DELAYS as congestions begins to ease. ^EH https://t.co/rs4YsXhJSb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 16, 2023

Emergency services were called to the scene near Whakahoro Rd in Manakau at 6.30am. The northbound lane of the highway was initially blocked by the two-vehicle crash, but has since been cleared.

Motorists should expect some delays as traffic returns to normal.