One injured in milk tanker crash in Taranaki, spilt milk closes main highway

A crash involving a milk tanker is blocking SH3 in Mt Messenger, Taranaki. Image / Google

A person has been injured in a serious crash involving a milk tanker that has closed off a main highway in Taranaki.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 3, Mōkau Rd in Mt Messenger, after reports that a milk tanker had crashed shortly before 5am.

"Indications are that a person has sustained injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

The crash has resulted in a large quantity of milk and cream spilling on to the road and which has led to slippery conditions.

Just before 7am, road authorities advised that SH3 Mt Messenger is now closed and will be for up to two hours, at least, as contractors clean up the spill.

"The crash is causing significant traffic delays," motorists are warned.

No detour is available.

UPDATE 6:50AM

Mount Messenger is now CLOSED for clean up of the spill. Contractors have advised that this is expected to take at least 2 hours. ^TV https://t.co/MEbyGYKvMj pic.twitter.com/0Sb9KWspH3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 28, 2021

Road authorities issued an alert just after 6am saying the road is blocked along Mt Messenger 3km south of Mangaonga Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency described the spill over the road as "large".

Motorists are being urged to delay their journey if possible.