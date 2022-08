Police and Fire at a single-vehicle crash on Rose Street in Somerfield. Photo / George Heard

One person is in a serious condition following a crash in Christchurch last night.

Police say a car hit a tree on Rose Street just after 9pm.

Fire and Ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the roadside before being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

-More to come