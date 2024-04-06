A person has been airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital after a raft flipped on the Rangitīkei River this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said staff were called to an incident in Pukeokahu, in the Rangitīkei District, shortly before 2pm.

They responded with a helicopter to the scene, she said.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Police were notified of the situation almost two hours later.

“Police were advised at 3.55pm that a raft had flipped on the Rangitīkei River, injuring one person.”