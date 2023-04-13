Armed thieves have made a Mt Roskill, Auckland, shop their latest target in a robbery that injured at least one person.

According to a police spokeswoman, officers rushed to the business on Dominion Rd Ext at 8.30pm after receiving a report that several persons had entered the store and were demanding goods armed with weapons.

A vehicle used as the getaway car was found abandoned on Revel Ave a short time later.

One person suffered minor injuries during the robbery and multiple items were taken.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.











