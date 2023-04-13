Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

One injured after armed robbers target Mt Roskill, Auckland shop

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Armed thieves have made a Mt Roskill, Auckland, shop their latest target in a robbery that injured at least one person.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

According to a police spokeswoman, officers rushed to the business on Dominion Rd Ext at 8.30pm after receiving a report that several persons had entered the store and were demanding goods armed with weapons.

A vehicle used as the getaway car was found abandoned on Revel Ave a short time later.

One person suffered minor injuries during the robbery and multiple items were taken.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.




Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand