Waikato police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery at a convenience store this evening. Photo / File

Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Fairfield, Hamilton this evening.

A Police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the convenience store on River Road about 5pm this evening.

“It is alleged that four people in balaclavas with weapons entered the premises and attacked the store owner.

“We are working to establish what has happened and whether anything was taken,” said Police.

It is understood that one person has suffered superficial injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.



