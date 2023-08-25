‘One hundred thousand to spend, a dollar to save’: New Zealand’s Indian communities rally for Hawke’s Bay

NZ Indian Central Association president Narendra Bhana (right) stands with general secretary Prakash Biradar, treasurer Hansa Naran and assistant secretary Dhansukh Lal on a tour of cyclone-hit Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

NZ Indian Central Association president Narendra Bhana (right) stands with general secretary Prakash Biradar, treasurer Hansa Naran and assistant secretary Dhansukh Lal on a tour of cyclone-hit Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

When members of New Zealand’s Indian community saw the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, they knew they had to jump into action.

That’s why the NZ Indian Central Association presented Hawke’s Bay Regional Council with a $100,001 donation for the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust on Thursday.

An unusual figure to most, but one that comes with a special meaning for the community.

“Whenever Indians give donations, we never end the sum with zero,” association president Narendra Bhana told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The significance is that the $100,000 is for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to spend and $1 is for them to start saving for the future.”

The NZ Indian Central Association has been the umbrella body for regional Indian community groups throughout Aotearoa since 1926.

Bhana said when major events happened, there were often opportunities to donate. These funds were then all collated to make up the large donation given to the council.

“Everyone has contributed, including the temples and religious organisations,” general secretary Prakash Biradar said.

In the organisation’s spirit of joining and building international communities, treasurer Hansa Naran said it was only right for the community to reach out.

“We are citizens of New Zealand as well, and therefore we felt we needed to help out our fellow Kiwis.”

Members of the NZ Indian Association presented Hawke's Bay Regional Council group manager corporate services Susie Young (left) with a donation of $100,001 on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Regional council group manager corporate services Susie Young said the organisation was grateful for the donation.

“The Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund is a Disaster Relief Trust that currently has oversight from the mayors and the chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

“To date we’ve been really lucky. We’ve had a significant amount of donations from across New Zealand but this one is very special because of the size of it. This [donation] is so significant that it could help 100 people, [and that’s] 100 families so we are really happy about it.”

Through an eligibility criteria, the fund has helped people with cyclone-related issues such as replenishing food, silt removal and dealing with property damage. It has also supported marae and other affected communities across the region.

“We’ve done phase one and we’ve done phase two, and we still know that there is a need. The trust is looking at how it can continue to help those impacted.

“The trust isn’t stopping, what we are doing at the moment is we are looking at a phase three and how we are going to use that.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.