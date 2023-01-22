Voyager 2022 media awards
One dead, two injured in Southland highway crash

Otago Daily Times
Our new PM gets set to reshuffle cabinet, a deadly reminder about water safety and how the UK will celebrate King Charles’ coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died following a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland.

The crash, involving a tanker and a car on State Highway 6, was reported to police about 11.42pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.

Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Rd East.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible, police said.

