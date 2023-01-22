One person has died following a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland.
The crash, involving a tanker and a car on State Highway 6, was reported to police about 11.42pm yesterday.
One person died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.
Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
The road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Rd East.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible, police said.