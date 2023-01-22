Our new PM gets set to reshuffle cabinet, a deadly reminder about water safety and how the UK will celebrate King Charles’ coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died following a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland.

The crash, involving a tanker and a car on State Highway 6, was reported to police about 11.42pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.

Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

SH6 DIPTON TO WINTON, SOUTHLAND - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:05AM

The road is CLOSED between the intersection with Dipton-Castlerock Rd and SH96. SB detour via Dipton-Castlerock Rd, Dipton-Mossburn Rd, S Hillend-Dipton Rd, Hundred Line Rd East, Riverside Rd, SH96, and SH6. Reverse for NB. pic.twitter.com/LmtGEwoTe4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) January 22, 2023

The road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Rd East.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible, police said.