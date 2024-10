One person died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the Lewis Pass, Bullers District. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person is dead and two others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Buller District’s Lewis Pass.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on SH7 at about 11.50am Sunday.

Police confirmed today one person was taken to hospital in critical condition, where they have since died.

“Two further people were transported to hospital in a moderate condition,” said a police spokesperson.