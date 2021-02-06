One dead, two injured, after triple motorcycle crash on SH51, Awatoto, Hawke's Bay

One dead, two injured, after a crash involving three motorcycles on SH51, near Awatoto. Photo / File

One person has died after a crash involving three motorcycles on State Highway 51 in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH51, near Awatoto, about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police received a report of a crash involving three motorcycles.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that one person died, while two others suffered moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the road is closed between Napier and Awatoto while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible," she said.