Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

One person has died and two others are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Canterbury’s Selwyn district.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Hoskyns and Bealey roads, about 9.30pm.

A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene.

Two others were taken to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.