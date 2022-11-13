A person has died and seven others are injured following a water tragedy in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at Spencer Park. It was reported to emergency services about 12.45pm.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.”

St John ambulance said it was notified of a water-related incident near Spencer Park at 12.42. Four ambulances and five clinical managers responded.

“We assessed and treated seven patients with minor injuries at the scene.”

More to come.