A person has died and another is injured after a late-night, two-vehicle crash in Auckland.

Police said they were called to the scene at Island Rd, Māngere, at 11pm yesterday.

“One person died at the scene and another was seriously injured.”

Photos of the scene show police investigating a small grey car that flipped upside down.