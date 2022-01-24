One dead, one critical: Emergency services at incident in Mount Maunganui

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person has died and another is critical after an incident in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said they were attending a sudden death on Maranui St.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene and one person had also been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said no details on the nature of the incident were available, just they were assisting ambulance staff.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman directed all inquiries to police and ambulance services.

More to come.