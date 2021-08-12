One dead in Upper Hutt house fire

A person has died in a house fire in Upper Hutt overnight.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a Craigs Flat address around 2.10am on Thursday.
Police said a person was found dead at the scene.
At this stage the fire isn't being treated as suspicious, however Police and Fire and Emergency investigators are conducting a scene examination to determine the cause.
Emergency services were also called to a house fire in Gisborne shortly before 1am on Thursday.
Central northern fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said nobody was inside the property when the fire started.
