One person has died after crashing into a fence in Hoon Hay, an outer suburb of Christchurch. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Hoon Hay, an outer suburb of Christchurch this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were called around 4.45pm to the incident on Copenhagen Pl after a vehicle collided with a fence.

“Sadly, the sole occupant died at the scene,” police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.