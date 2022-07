The crash happened on SH1 about 6.15pm.

One person has died following a crash involving a pedestrian and truck on State Highway 1 near Hunterville this evening.

Police were called to the crash scene, between Rowes Rd and Kie Kie Rd, about 6.15pm.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and the road remains closed.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and co-operation.