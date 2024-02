A person has died following a fire inside a house bus on the West Coast of the South Island.

Fire and Emergency told NZME they attended the house bus fire around 6km from Hokitika in Westland at 4.15am.

The first arriving crew found the bus ablaze and a person deceased inside the bus.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last crew left the scene at 6.50am.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come