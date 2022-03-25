One dead in car crash east of Rotorua

Lake Rotomā near Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A person has died in a car crash about 40km east of Rotorua.

The crash took place yesterday morning on SH30, near Lake Rotomā. and close to Kawerau.

"Sadly one person died at the scene," police said.

"The investigation into the cause the crash is ongoing."

A police spokeswoman earlier said a car left the road and went down a bank just past Oxford Rd around 11.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances were called to the scene, one crew from Lake Rotomā and one from Kawerau.

A St John spokeswoman said three St John vehicles were sent to the scene.