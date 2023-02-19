One dead in Auckland crash

A person has died in a car crash in Auckland overnight.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hillsborough Rd, in the suburb of Hillsborough, just before 9pm yesterday.

Authorities said the victim died at the scene.

Police did not say whether another person was in the vehicle but did comment: “No other injuries have been reported.”

Members of the Serious Crash Unit were sent to the scene last night also and inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.