It's unclear how many people have been injured in the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's unclear how many people have been injured in the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 24, south of Matamata early this morning.

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash at about 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said it appears the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.

"It is unclear at this point the number of injured persons, although the driver has sustained serious injuries," the spokesperson said earlier this morning.

A 54-year-old driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The highway remains blocked and is expected to be closed until at least midday.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Rd, and SH24 and Stopford Rd.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.