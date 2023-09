A police spokesperson said the crash was reported shortly after midnight. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Harris St in Huntly, Waikato.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended but has reopened now.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.