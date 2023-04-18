Voyager 2022 media awards
Updated

One dead following Hāwera crash

Whanganui Chronicle
Quick Read
The crash is under investigation. Photo / File

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3/Waihi Road in Hāwera.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Police said the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

