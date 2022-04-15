The car crash took place on Kingston Rd at Jack's Point at about 6.10pm. Video / James Allan

One person has died and another is critically injured after a car crash near Queenstown, while a third person was also seriously hurt in the region when a vehicle was crushed by a truck.

Police said the car crash involved two cars and happened at Jack's Point about 6.10pm.

"One person has died and one person has been critically injured in a crash on Kingston Rd, Jacks Point, near Queenstown this evening," a police spokesperson said.

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash on Kingston Rd, near Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

"Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic management is in place."

A photographer at the scene said the crash involved a sedan and a ute.

The roof of one of the vehicles had been taken off, with two ambulances at the scene treating patients.

A rescue chopper was also at the site of the crash along with two fire trucks and two fire support vehicles, the photographer said.

Earlier, a person was seriously hurt about 4.40pm after being "trapped between a rolling truck and a shed" at a property on Kinloch Rd, near Glenorchy.

"The person reportedly had serious injuries and was being transported to hospital by helicopter," a police spokesperson said.

The Easter long weekend injuries in the South Island follow a fatal accident in Auckland last night, when a passenger in a car fleeing police died in a crash.

A person has been crushed between a rolling truck and a shed near Glenorchy. Photo / Google

That incident started when police stopped a suspicious car at 10.07pm on Clevedon Rd in Papakura to make inquiries with the driver but the car instead accelerated away.

Police did not start a pursuit.

Several minutes later the vehicle was located by another police unit after it had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Rd and Walters Rd, Takanini.

"The driver fled the scene and police immediately rendered medical assistance to the two remaining occupants of the vehicle," police said.

"Sadly, one of the passengers died at the scene."

A second passenger sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was located a short time later and had sustained moderate injuries.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," said Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers.

"When you are signalled to stop by police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said the windshield of the vehicle had shattered and the airbags had flung out.

"It was a real mess," he said.