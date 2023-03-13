One dead and another critically injured after crash in West Auckland

Fred Taylor Drive in Westgate, Auckland.

One person has died and another is fighting for their life following a crash in West Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Dunlop Rd at 3.17pm today.

One person was found dead on arrival, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit carries out investigations, and police are asking motorists to delay travel in the area if possible.

Do you know more? Email us at newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz