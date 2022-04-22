The crash took place on Arapaepae Rd around 6.30am this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died after a two-car crash in Levin this morning.

Police were called to the crash on Arapaepae Rd, which is part of State Highway 57, just before 6.30am.

A spokesperson said one person had now died and two others had been transported to hospital, one in a critical condition.

The road remained closed and motorists were being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was now under way.

Arapaepae Rd is currently undergoing safety improvements.

It comes hours after multiple people died in a crash in Invercargill, marking a horror start to the holiday weekend.