State Highway 6 is closed between Pearson Rd in Cromwell and Crown Range Rd at Arrow Junction. Photo / Otago Daily Times

One person has died and another is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 6 near Arrow Junction this morning.

A police spokesman said the two-car crash happened at about 7.42am.

State Highway 6 is closed between Pearson Rd in Cromwell and Crown Range Rd at Arrow Junction.

Motorists travelling to and from Queenstown can expect to add up to an hour to their trip.

Due to a serious crash, SH6 is now CLOSED between Cromwell and Crown Range Rd. Detour via Crown Range Rd & SH6. Allow approximately 60 minutes of additional travel time for this detour. ^CS pic.twitter.com/ebs3f6qzpF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) December 15, 2023

Traffic is being detoured via Wānaka and the Crown Range Rd.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The crash is the second fatal accident on Otago roads in as many days after a crash south of Waihola yesterday.