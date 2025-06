A person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian overnight.

A person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Tokoroa late last night, police say.

The crash occurred on Lomond Ave just before midnight.

“Despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene.”

The Serious Crash Unit had done a scene examination and police were continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

Lomond Ave was closed following the crash, but had since reopened.