One dead after single-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Whenuapai

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Whenuapai this evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene of the crash on Riverlea Rd, near Dale Rd around 6.15pm on Friday.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” police said.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald that police were leading the response and any questions should be directed to them.

“The road remains blocked, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and diversions are in place,” police said.