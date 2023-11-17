One dead after serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, Canterbury

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Selwyn, Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Main South Rd, near the intersection of Selwyn Lake Road around 5.40pm on Friday.

Shortly after 9pm, a police spokesperson confirmed that one person has died as a result.

“The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the road remains closed,” police said.

Kiwirail told RNZ the crash involved a trailer rolling over a level crossing and hitting a train track. The track was closed.

A train was stopped until the scene could be made safe. Kiwirail said it was a freight train scheduled to go through the area.

UPDATE 8:25PM

SH1 Selwyn remains CLOSED. SCU is attending and can take several hours to complete their investigations. For overnight updates check our Journey Planner website, which is updated 24/7, here: https://t.co/iCGWXSjyDV. ^EH https://t.co/iRtrf84DqU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) November 17, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it could take several hours for police to complete their investigations.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the area.







