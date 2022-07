One person has died following a serious crash in Taupō this morning. Photo / File

One person has died following a serious crash in Taupō this morning.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive and State Highway 1 in Rotokawa about 10.35am.

A ute reportedly went off the road.

State Highway 1 was open but the northbound on-ramp onto the state highway remains closed, police said.