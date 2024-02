One person has died after a quad bike and motorcycle collided on a Warkworth private property.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the address on Kaipara Flats Rd at 1.35pm on Saturday.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

One person passed away at the scene.

The police spokesperson said they are continuing to investigate the crash and the Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination.