New Zealand

One dead after plane crash in Taranaki

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash near Stratford Photo / Ilone Hanne

One person has died after an aeroplane crash in Taranaki this afternoon.

Police were called to a microlight plane crash in Stratford at 11.45am.

Flint Rd was closed for a time while emergency services responded but has now reopened.

A police spokesperson said police are supporting the Civil Aviation Authority investigators and the Coroner in their investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

They also said they are providing support to the family of the victim.

The Stratford Aerodrome and the Taranaki Gliding Club are on Flint Rd.



