The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a crash in Dunedin this evening.

Police said they responded to the single-vehicle crash on Huntly Rd, Woodside at 7.20pm. The car had rolled onto its roof.

Huntly Rd remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the accident.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.