One person has died after a crash on State Highway 12 in Ruawai.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH12 and Greenfield Rd, shortly after 3pm.
“Sadly, one person has been located deceased,” a police spokesperson said.
Diversions are in place while the road is closed.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, the spokesperson added, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.
Waka Kotahi posted on social media that lanes are blocked, and asked motorists to follow directions of emergency services and expect delays.
SH12 RUAWAI 4:16PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 3, 2023
Due to a crash, lanes are blocked on #SH12 near Greenhill Rd, Ruawai (south of Dargaville). Follow directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/wW70VoTRBl