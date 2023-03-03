A fatal crash on SH12 has blocked the road. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 12 in Ruawai.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH12 and Greenfield Rd, shortly after 3pm.

“Sadly, one person has been located deceased,” a police spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place while the road is closed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, the spokesperson added, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Waka Kotahi posted on social media that lanes are blocked, and asked motorists to follow directions of emergency services and expect delays.